Viet Nam reports trade surplus of US$3.79 bln in four months

Viet Nam’s total import-export turnover hit US$276.89 billion in the first four months of 2025, marking a 15.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office (NSO) reported.

Illustrative image

The country's export earnings grew by 13 percent, while its import turnover rose by 18.6 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.79 billion in the period.

In April alone, the total trade revenue reached US$74.32 billion, down 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, and up 21.3 percent year-on-year.

The export value in April stood at US$37.45 billion, down 2.8 percent month-on-month.

During January-April period, the domestic sector contributed US$40.74 billion (up 18.1 percent), accounting for 29 percent of total exports, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, earned US$99.6 billion (up 11 percent), making up 71 percent of total exports.

On the import side, Viet Nam spent US$136.55 billion on imports in the first four months. The domestic sector imported US$51.26 billion worth of goods, up 21.1 percent, while the foreign-invested sector's import volume stood at US$85.29 billion, up 17.1 percent.

The U.S. remained Viet Nam's largest export market, with turnover reaching US$43.4 billion. Meanwhile, China continued to be the country's biggest import source, with imports valued at US$53.2 billion./.