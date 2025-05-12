Viet Nam reports trade surplus of US$3.79 bln in four months

|Illustrative image
The country's export earnings grew by 13 percent, while its import turnover rose by 18.6 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.79 billion in the period.
In April alone, the total trade revenue reached US$74.32 billion, down 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, and up 21.3 percent year-on-year.
The export value in April stood at US$37.45 billion, down 2.8 percent month-on-month.
During January-April period, the domestic sector contributed US$40.74 billion (up 18.1 percent), accounting for 29 percent of total exports, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, earned US$99.6 billion (up 11 percent), making up 71 percent of total exports.
On the import side, Viet Nam spent US$136.55 billion on imports in the first four months. The domestic sector imported US$51.26 billion worth of goods, up 21.1 percent, while the foreign-invested sector's import volume stood at US$85.29 billion, up 17.1 percent.
The U.S. remained Viet Nam's largest export market, with turnover reaching US$43.4 billion. Meanwhile, China continued to be the country's biggest import source, with imports valued at US$53.2 billion./.