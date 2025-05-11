Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries, sectors, and localities to implement measures aimed at maintaining stability in the production, sale, and export of agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products amidst global trade volatility.

The move comes amid tariff policy changes in foreign countries that could lead to global trade disruptions, severely impacting both production and export-particularly of agricultural products.

Dispite global uncertainties, Prime Minister Pham viewed this as an opportunity for Viet Nam to pursue sustainable reform, diversify its products, and penetrate into new markets.

Accordingly, he tasked his inferiors to closely monitor global trade developments and timely adopt flexible responses. Ministries are required to provide businesses with up-to-date information to help them adapt to changes in import and tariff policies in overseas markets.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with ensuring a stable domestic food supply to safeguard national food security.

Particularly, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate large-scale, sustainable, and green agricultural projects—including the development of one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta by 2030.

He also underscored the importance of developing geographical indications, building strong brands, and tightening traceability systems-especially in industries vulnerable to origin fraud.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for intensifying trade promotion and diversify export marrkets to reduce reliance on a limited group of trading partners.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has been directed to streamline customs and VAT refund procedures, ease land rental and tax obligations, and propose tax policies tailored to the agricultural sector to enhance competitiveness.

The State Bank of Viet Nam has been instructed to maintai and consider expanding concessional credit packages to support production and protect jobs and incomes for farmers.

The Prime Minister also urged leaders of provinces and centrally-run cities to ensure stable production and distribution in their regions, crack down on counterfeit goods and false origin claims, and strengthen post-harvest safety and quality control. Violations related to fraudulent origin, price manipulation, or market destabilization must be strictly punished.

Businesses in the agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors are encouraged to closely monitor trade developments, particularly tariff changes in key markets, and adjust their production and export strategies accordingly.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of forming supply chain linkages, investing in raw material zones, adopting modern technology, and expanding storage and processing capacity.

Viet Nam's agro-forestry-fishery sector has seen strong growth in recent years, particularly in food production. Last year, the sector posted a record export value of US$62.5 billion./.