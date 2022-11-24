Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has recently approved a plan to strengthen the fight against smuggling, counterfeits and trade frauds at international airports in the next three years.

International airports step up efforts to combat smuggling and trade frauds - Illustration photo.

Pham is the Head of the National Steering Committee for Anti-smuggling, Counterfeit Goods and Trade Fraud (the National Steering Committee 389),

Under the plan, authorities will inspect, supervise and coordinate forces to timely discover cases of smuggling, counterfeits and trade frauds at international airports.

It also targets to perfect mechanisms and policies in favor of import-export activities and raise people’s sense of responsibility to abide by the law.

IT application will be boosted with modern equipment installment.

Particularly, the plan looks to put an end to smuggling lines, trade frauds, and illegal transportation of goods through international airports, especially drugs, weapons, explosives, rare and endangered wildlife, alcohol, cigarettes, cigars, telephones, gold, foreign currencies, modern medicines, supplements, cosmetics and other goods with high value.

The plan will be implemented from December 1, 2022 until December 1, 2025.

Complicated situations

The National Steering Committee 389 convened a meeting in Ha Noi on October 14 to review its activities in the third quarter and set out tasks for the fourth quarter.

Smuggling, counterfeits and trade frauds remained complicated in several key areas, especially in the production of medical supplies and equipment for the fight against the pandemic.

By the end of September, competent agencies nationwide discovered over 100,000 violation cases, collected over 7.5 trillion VND for the State budget, and launched criminal proceedings against 2,148 persons in 1,615 cases.

The Deputy Prime Minister tasked local authorities to enhance inspection to promptly deal with smuggling and trade frauds, especially those related to people's health like medical supplies, as well as stockpile goods to prepare for the Lunar New Year./.