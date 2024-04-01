The export value of coffee may reach US$5 billion this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Viet Nam shipped nearly 799,000 tons of coffee, worth US$1.9 billion in January-March period, with average price of US$3,500 - US$4,000 per ton, said the ministry.

The Southeast Asian nation is the second largest coffee producer and exporter in the world and its coffee has been exported to 70 countries and territories.

Lam Dong province in the Central Highlands and Son La province in Northwest Viet Nam are the major Robusta cultivation hubs.

Last year, coffee exports decreased by 9.6 percent to 1.61 million tons but export revenue rose to a record high of US$4.18 billion./.