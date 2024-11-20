The Viet Nam Airports Corporation (ACV) on Monday began construction of a cargo terminal at the Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong city.

Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong

In the initial phase, the terminal is designed to handle 100,000 tons of cargo per year, slated for completion and operation by 2026.

Its capacity will be expanded to 250,000 tons of cargo in the following phase.

The airport is a key gateway in Viet Nam, playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of the city, the northern coastal region, and the Red River Delta, said ACV Deputy General-Director Tran Anh Vu.

In recent years, Hai Phong has seen rapid growth and a significant number of investors. Its increasing demand for the transport of high-tech goods by air highlights the urgent need for enhanced aviation logistics services, Tran added.

At present, the airport handles around two million passengers annually, prompting the need for further upgrade.

To meet growing travel demand, the Ministry of Transport on July 15 approved a master plan for the development of Cai Bi International Airport in the 2021-2030 period, vision to 2050.

Under the plan, another passenger terminal will be built at the Hai Phong-based airport to increase its annual capacity to 13 million passengers by the end of this decade and 18 million passengers by 2050.

Cat Bi airport has been one of the five busiest airports in Viet Nam to apply non-stop toll collection since this May./.