Deposits at Vietnamese banks reach record high of 628 billion USD

Despite low interest rates, bank deposits have reached a new historic peak of 16 quadrillion VND (628.5 billion USD) as of the end of March, according to the latest data from the central bank.

Customers at Vietcombank's branch in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Of this amount, citizens’ deposits reached an unprecedented 6.676 quadrillion VND, a rise of 39 trillion VND from February and 2.2 from the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, corporate deposits were down 3.1 at 6.6 quadrillion VND.

The reversal of declining interest rates, which began in March last year, has led many banks to start to raise deposit interest rates since May.

Analysts expect a rise in deposit interest rates by 0.5 to 1 percentage point, reaching around 7% per year in the second half of the year.

However, the rates are unlikely to return to the high levels seen at the end of 2022, following a bank-run incident that resulted in a private lender being placed under central bank control.

Credit growth has only reached 2.4 this year, failing to meet the targets of 5 for the first half and 15 for the entire year, which analysts attribute to a sluggish real estate market.

The local real estate sector has experienced a significant downturn, leading to major developers facing challenges in repaying debt, including bond interest and principal, due to liquidity constraints and decreasing property values.

The situation escalated at the end of 2022, following the arrest of Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat group, who is on death row for multiple financial frauds.

The arrest was part of Vietnam’s anti-corruption campaign, which intensified in late 2021./.