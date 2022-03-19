E-commerce platform helps promote exports

The Trade Promotion Agency (TPA) and Alibaba.com jointly organised a conference on March 18 to discuss the export of goods through the e-commerce platform and inaugurate the Vietnam Pavillion on Alibaba.com.

Delegates launch the Vietnam Pavillion on Alibaba.com.

According to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, thanks to the partnership between the TPA and Alibaba.com since 2021, digital trade activities have been strengthened and renovated to adapt to the new situation.

The MoIT highly values the role of Alibaba.com in supporting Vietnamese firms to learn knowledge and skills to conduct international trade activities, helping them promote sustainable business, he said.

He underlined that the launching of the Vietnam Pavillion on Alibaba.com is evidence of the helpful assistance, which contributes to promoting Vietnamese products' trademarks and connecting Vietnamese businesses with international customers.

VTP Director Vu Ba Phu said that the Vietnam Pavillion will be run in one year starting from this month, introducing prestigious products of Vietnamese firms.

Phu noted that over the past two years, production and business activities across the world have been seriously affected, leading to the disruption of the global supply chain and international trade. In this context, digital trade has been an effective tool, he said, adding that Alibaba.com and its partners have helped Vietnamese firms grasp business opportunities in 190 countries and territories.

For his part, Alibaba.com Deputy General Director Andrew Zheng cited statistics from the International Monetary Fund showing that global trade is expanding strongly to 28 trillion USD last year, 11 percent higher than that before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Vietnamese products such as food, beverage, beauty products, farm produce and home appliances are loved by international markets, he said, adding the majority of tariff barriers have been removed thanks to free trade agreements that the country has signed.

Meanwhile, Roger Lou, Alibaba.com Country Director in Vietnam, said that despite difficulties, some products of Vietnam have enjoyed record export values, including agricultural products and beverage. Joining global e-commerce platforms will help Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises to expand their scale and exploit more foreign markets, thus increasing their exports.

Tran Thi Yen Phi, CEO of DSW Services and Trading Company Ltd, said that after one year of joining the platform's initiative, her firm’s export revenue rose from 3,000 USD to 260,000 USD. She said that the firm has also received support from the Alibaba.com e-commerce ecosystem in selling and payment methods./.