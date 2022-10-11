There were nearly 171,900 downloads, installations and uses of eTax Mobile – an electronic tax mobile app – between mid-December 2021 when the app was launched and September 27, 2022, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Illustrative image.

Over 74,700 transactions worth over 320 billion VND (13.39 million USD) were recorded during the period, the department said.

The mobile app has been linked to nine commercial banks so far and the number will be expanded in the coming time.

Digital tax declaration is now available in all 63 cities and provinces nationwide and about 99.93% of close to 873,300 Vietnamese enterprises had used the service.

The number of e-tax declarations exceeded 14.53 million in the first nine months of this year. Businesses had made more than 2.85 million tax payments, worth 26.29 billion USD, during the period./.