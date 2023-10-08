Vietnam’s export of rattan, bamboo, sedge and carpet products recorded a back in August to reach US$64.38 million, an increase of 4.2% from the previous month and 4.4% compared to August, 2022, according to statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Exports of rattan, bamboo, sedge, and carpet products rebound in August

This marks the third consecutive month which exports of rattan, bamboo, sedge, and carpet products have reached a higher level than the same period from last year.

During the eight-month period, Vietnam raked in US$485.63 million from exporting rattan, bamboo, sedge, and carpet products, down 18.2% against the same period last year.

Most notably, handicraft imports from the United States and EU have shown signs of recovery recently. However, Vietnamese handicraft products are currently facing fierce competition from markets such as India, Mexico, and Thailand.

According to details given by insiders, the country’s export of rattan, bamboo, sedge, and carpet products are projected to encounter numerous difficulties moving forward.

From now until the end of the year, in addition to traditional export markets, local businesses are advised to focus on exploiting other markets such as India, the Republic of Korea, China, Mexico, and Chile./.