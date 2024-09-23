First AEON Mall in central region opens

AEON Mall Vietnam Co Ltd on September 21 officially opened its seventh shopping mall in Vietnam and first in the central region - AEON Mall Hue.

Covering 8.6 hectares, AEON Mall Hue accommodates about 140 stores featuring famous international and domestic brands. (Photo: VNA)

Construction of the project in Thua Thien-Hue province started in February last year with a total investment of nearly 170 million USD.

Covering 8.6 hectares, the new mall accommodates about 140 stores featuring famous international and domestic brands.

Ohno Keiji, President of AEON MALL Co. Ltd., said that under the concept of “Home of Culture”, AEON MALL Hue is a harmonious fusion of Japanese and Hue cultural values. It is expected to offer new experience for customers and become a place where everyone feels familiar and comfortable just like their home.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Phan Quy Phuong, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the mall opening is an important event, marking the effort of the locality in promoting the implementation of key projects to prepare infrastructure conditions necessary for the province to become a centrally run city in the future.

He pledged that local administration will continue to support and accompany the investor and create the most favourable conditions for the mall to operate effectively, creating new momentum for attracting tourists and boosting local socio-economic development./.