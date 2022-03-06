Hai Phong attracts over 305 million USD in foreign investment in two months

The northern port city of Hai Phong raked in 305.66 million USD worth of foreign capital in the first two months of 2022, given the complex developments of COVID-19.

A corner of Hai Phong.

The sum was equivalent to 38.25 percent of the figure for the same period last year and fulfilled 12.22 percent of the target set for this year.

The outcome was attributable to the drastic direction of the municipal authorities and significant efforts of localities and sectors involved, particularly the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA).

Notably, the HEZA has recently granted investment registration certificates for two housing projects that can accommodate about 14,000 workers of the Pegatron Vietnam Co., Ltd and Universal Scientific Industrial Vietnam Co., Ltd. at the Dinh Vu – Cat Hai economic zone.

Last year, the city’s foreign direct investment attraction surged 91.44 percent year on year to 3.13 billion USD./.