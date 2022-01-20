Hai Phong leads in FDI attraction in 2021

The northern port city of Hai Phong topped localities across the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in 2021, drawing over 5.14 billion USD, up nearly 3.4 times over that in the same period last year.

A view of Hai Phong city.

The northern port city of Hai Phong topped localities across the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in 2021, drawing over 5.14 billion USD, up nearly 3.4 times over that in the same period last year.

Of the total, 327.45 million USD was invested in 29 new projects, nearly 2.63 billion USD poured into 52 underway projects, and nearly 2.2 billion USD in share purchase and capital contribution deals.

By the end of 2021, local industrial parks (IP) and economic zones (EZ) lured 420 FDI projects worth over 19.13 billion USD.

Le Trung Kien, head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), said that in 2022, Hai Phong expects 2.5-3 billion USD of FDI in local IPs and EZs. Right in January, the HEZA welcomed a 35-million USD project from a Chinese investor.

At a recent conference to implement the esolution on socio-economic, defence, security tasks of the city in 2022, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang held that the city will face challenges in FDI attraction in the time to come.

In order to continue maintaining its FDI results, the city should roll out measures to attract human resources to work in IPs, he said, adding that in the 2021-2026 period, the city needs about 200,000 labourers from other localities.

Along with giving support to workers in healthcare services and housing, the city will speed up administrative reform to make it easier for investors during their investment process, while focusing on human resources training, he added./.