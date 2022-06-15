HCM City launches production, shopping stimulus programmes

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade has recently announced the 2022 summer shopping stimulus programme and a plan to promote production and business activities in the city in the last months of this year.

Illustrative image.

The new feature of this year's programme is linking a variety of concentrated promotional activities and will create favourable conditions for consumers to shop more economically.

Specifically, the municipal industry and trade sector will cooperate with interdisciplinary units to organise the first phase of the Concentrated Promotion Programme in the city in 2022 from the June 15 to July 15; and the "Shopping Season" Promotion Fair from June 28 to July 3. Discounts will range from 30 percent to 100 percent.

The 15th International Exhibition on Electrical Technology & Equipment (VIETNAM ETE) and the 12th International Exhibition on Products, Technologies on Energy Saving & Green Power (ENERTEC EXPO) will be organised in the following months.

The sector also plans to hold the 2022 "Golden Brand” award, a programme to support business and product development in the fields of engineering - automation, rubber - plastic, and food - food stuff processing in the 2022-2025 period, a start-up development programme, and another supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises./.