HCM City’s CPI picks up 0.91% in June

Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up 0.91 percent in June, with nine out of 11 groups of goods and services recording an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported.

Illustration.

Prices of transport services soared 3.89%, largely due to a 7.18% spike in petrol prices after they were revised up three times in June. Those of gas and other energy products, meanwhile, declined 6.09%, the office said.

Prices of food and dining services picked up 1.05% during the month. Those of rice, a major component of food, grew 0.57% on the back of low supply as the Winter-Spring harvest nears end.

Prices of foodstuff surged 1.27% last month, with the growth seen in various products, such as fresh, dried and processed vegetables (4.47%), eggs (2.59%), confectionery (1.65%), poultry meat (1.58%), and fresh and processed fruits (1.54%).

House rental rates went up 1.64% while construction materials and water supply increased 0.13 and 0.23%, respectively./.