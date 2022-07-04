HCM City’s CPI picks up 0.91% in June

|Illustration.
Prices of transport services soared 3.89%, largely due to a 7.18% spike in petrol prices after they were revised up three times in June. Those of gas and other energy products, meanwhile, declined 6.09%, the office said.
Prices of food and dining services picked up 1.05% during the month. Those of rice, a major component of food, grew 0.57% on the back of low supply as the Winter-Spring harvest nears end.
Prices of foodstuff surged 1.27% last month, with the growth seen in various products, such as fresh, dried and processed vegetables (4.47%), eggs (2.59%), confectionery (1.65%), poultry meat (1.58%), and fresh and processed fruits (1.54%).
House rental rates went up 1.64% while construction materials and water supply increased 0.13 and 0.23%, respectively./.