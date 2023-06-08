Ho Chi Minh City speeds up value-added tax refunds

The tax department in Ho Chi Minh City has directed its affiliates to focus on speeding up value-added tax (VAT) refunds for businesses.

Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Tien Dung said almost all businesses that submitted sufficient dossiers have received tax refunds.

In the city, more than 80% of businesses get tax refunds first and will be checked later. The remaining 20% will be inspected first before getting the refund.

Most of the businesses have been receiving tax refunds, while only a few have not as their dossiers are being verified.

Dung also said that the businesses that have not yet got the VAT refund are mainly in the high-risk groups such as those in rubber, wood chips, or cassava industries.

The city’s tax department has been strengthening communications campaigns on tax refund policies, dossiers and procedures needed so that businesses can properly prepare tax refund applications, which helps create favourable conditions for tax authorities.

In addition, the department has also urged units to strengthen inspection and post-refund examination to promptly detect the use of illegal invoices or improper use of invoices./.