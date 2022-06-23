Int’l financial institutions commit to financing US$ 2.2 bln for Mekong Delta

Six international financial institutions have committed to financing US$2.2 billion in official development assistance (ODA) and preferential loans for 20 sustainable development projects in the Mekong Delta in adaption to climate change during 2021-2025.

The conference on promulgation of the Mekong Delta regional master plan and investment promotion for 2021-2030 takes place in Can Tho City, June 21., 2022

These banks include the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the French Development Agency (AFD), the German Development Bank (KFW), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Export–Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

The information was announced at the conference on promulgation of the Mekong Delta regional master plan and investment promotion for 2021-2030 held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 21.

The Mekong Delta regional master plan for 2021-2030, with vision towards 2050, demonstrates the whole-of-government approach and a strong commitment to promoting sustainable development and enhancing the climate resilience of the Mekong Delta, said World Bank Country Director Carolyn Turk.

For effective implementation of the master plan, Turk noted that the master plan should be accompanied by a strategic and implementable action program that clearly sets out the investment priorities within the socio-economic development timeframes and resources.

With an estimated financing need of at least US$57 billion between now and 2030 to implement the master plan's investments, it is important that Viet Nam should take a regional perspective that is focused on addressing the high urgency and high impact actions, she said./.