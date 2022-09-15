IP project in Da Nang attractive to investors

The second phase of the Hoa Cam Industrial Park (IP) in the central city of Da Nang has attracted great interest from investors, according to head of the Da Nang Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Da Nang HPIZA) Pham Truong Son.

Illustrative image.

Eight domestic and foreign investors have expressed interested in the infrastructure building project, which officially called for investment from August 20.

Covering an area of over 120ha in Hoa Vang district, the second phase of Hoa Cam IP has total investment of over 2.24 trillion VND (nearly 94.9 million USD).

Previously, on March 18, the Prime Minister gave in-principle approval to the project. The selection of investors to implement the project is expected to complete in 2022.

Son said once completed, the Hoa Cam IP-second phase will have great advantages for business and production activities, and suitable for logistics industries, given its location near airports, highways and national railways.

Meanwhile, the municipal People's Committee is doing procedures to seek the Prime Minister's in-principle approval for the second phase of the Hoa Ninh IP project, which will cover an area of 400ha in Hoa Vang district

Da Nang is home to six industrial parks, which cover a total area of 1,067ha. The occupancy rate reached more than 87%, including four IPs reaching 100%.

According to a report from Da Nang HPIZA, the six industrial zones and hi-tech parks earn an annual revenue of 2.5 billion USD, of which more than 1 billion USD comes from exports, contributing 25% of the city's budget./.