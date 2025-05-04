National flag carrier sees Q1 profit boost from int’l passenger surge, lower fuel prices

Vietnam Airlines Group – including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO – carried nearly 6.2 million passengers in Q1, with Vietnam Airlines accounting for over six million, up 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recorded a pre-tax profit of over 3.6 trillion VND (140 million USD) in the first quarter of 2025, boosted by a strong recovery in international tourism, falling fuel prices and efficient operations.

Vietnam welcomed over six million international tourists in Q1 – the highest ever for the period. Total international passenger traffic reached 11.7 million, up 13.3% year-on-year, while domestic travellers hit nine million, rising 3.6%.

Vietnam Airlines Group – including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO – carried nearly 6.2 million passengers in Q1, with Vietnam Airlines accounting for over six million, up 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

International markets all saw positive growth. Passenger numbers to and from India rose sharply by 26.6%, followed by the Middle East at 25.8% and Northeast Asia at 13.6%, thanks to the recovery of routes to mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan (China). High-yield markets like Japan and Australia also showed strong demand, with premium passengers from Japan reaching nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Its Q1 revenue was estimated at nearly 31.1 trillion VND, with the parent company earning about 25 trillion VND.

According to the carrier, average fuel prices remained around 91 USD per barrel – nearly 5% lower than last year – helping reduce operational costs.

In addition to passenger services, cargo operations also recorded positive results, with revenue in Q1 exceeding the projection by over 220 billion VND.

Vietnam Airlines also improved aircraft utilisation by nearly 10%, adjusted flight schedules amid global engine recalls, and leased additional aircraft during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The airline continued expanding international routes, introduced inflight Wi-Fi on Airbus A350s, and became the first in Vietnam to implement biometric and digital ID check-in./.