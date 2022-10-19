Viet Nam’s GDP for this year and the next will exceed 6% said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at the OECD-Viet Nam High-Level Economic Forum on October 18 in Ha Noi.

Entitled "Connecting regions: Fostering partnerships towards resilient supply chains and sustainable development," the forum drew the participation of leading OECD and Vietnamese economists.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann recognized considerable social progress of Viet Nam in the past three decades, especially the poverty rate dropped from 80 percent in 1992 to 7 percent in the pre-pandemic period.

The Secretary-General predicted that Viet Nam's GDP growth for 2022 and next year will exceed 6%, which will help the Southeast Asian country to attract more FDI as foreign firms are helping diversify the supply chain.

The OECD Secretary-General suggested that Viet Nam adapt itself to the aging population period and boost productivity; further improve further liberalization of service markets, focus on innovation and digital transformation, and promote productivity in response to climate change.

Addressing the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that Viet Nam is recovering strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and complicated economic and geopolitical developments in the world.

The ministry has effectively promoted its advisory role by putting forward a range of policies to support socio-economic recovery and development, maintain economic stability, and speed up growth, he added./.