Viet Nam National Industry - Energy Group (PetroVietnam) is pleased to invite your esteemed companies to participate in the Viet Nam Bid Round (VBR) 2025 for open blocks, offshore Viet Nam.

Based on the preferential policy and innovation in Viet Nam's Petroleum Law, this is the occasion to identify investment opportunities for oil and gas exploration and production in Viet Nam's potential blocks.

Key Information about the VBR 2025:

Scope of Bidding: Open blocks, offshore Viet Nam, including (i) Block 17 (Cuu Long Basin) and (ii) Blocks 10/11 and 10&11-1 (Nam Con Son Basin).

Data Review and Registration: From 09:00 am on April 15, 2025 to 16:00 pm on May, 30, 2025 (during working hours).

Bid Document Issuance: From 09:00 am on June 02, 2025 to 12:00 am on June, 20, 2025 (during working hours).

Deadline for Bid Submission: 16:00 on August 01, 2025 (Ha Noi Time).

Bidding Method: Open Tender.

Registration Instructions:

Interested partners are requested to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the following address:

Viet Nam Oil and Gas Group (Add: 18 Lang Ha, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi, Viet Nam)

Attn.: Dr. Trinh Xuan Cuong

General Manager

Exploration Division

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 84 24 3825 2526 (ext 6601)

Fax: + 84 24 3826 5942

Upon receiving the EOI, we will provide the relevant documents and detailed guidelines for participation in the bidding process.

We look forward to your interest and participation./.