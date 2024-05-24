PM orders building socio-economic development plans, budget estimates for 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 22 signed a directive on the building of the socio-economic development plans and state budget estimates for 2025.

A garment factory in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The directive noted that the socio-economic development plans for next year are drafted amid fast and unpredictable changes in the world situation.

Meanwhile, 2025 is a particularly important year when all-level Party congresses will be held on the threshold of the 14th National Party Congress. Vietnam’s stature and strength after nearly 40 years of “Doi moi” (Renewal) has become stronger. The political, social, and macro-economic situations remain stable, major balances guaranteed, many nationally key projects put into use, the business and investment climate improved, and the country’s prestige further promoted.

However, difficulties and challenges are still considerable, especially to the fulfillment of the targets of the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025.

In that context, PM Chinh demanded ministries, central agencies, and localities identify basic issues of the 2025 development plans.

They need to ensure the targets, orientations, and solutions set for next year must adhere to the viewpoints, targets, three strategic breakthroughs, six focal tasks, and 12 groups of main tasks and solutions detailed in the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and be feasible. The plans need to effectively mobilise and use resources while promoting agencies and units’ self-reliance. They also have to closely connect the socio-economic development plans with the public investment ones.

Tasks and solutions must be detailed in terms of content, deadlines, and progress, he added.

The building of the state budget plan for 2025, including budget spending and collection estimates, must be feasible to minimise the cancellation of estimates or the transfer of allocated capital to the following year.

The drafting of local budget collection and spending plans for 2025 also has to comply with national and local socio-economic development targets and tasks for next year as well as the 2023 - 2025 period, the five-year national and local financial plans, and the medium-term public investment plan for 2021 - 2025, according to the directive./.