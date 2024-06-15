PM urges stronger efforts to complete expressway target

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked for greater efforts from ministries, sectors, and localities to realise the goal of completing 3,000 km of expressways nationwide by December 31, 2025.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 12th meeting of the State Steering Committee for National Key Transport Projects in Hanoi on June 14, (Photo: VNA)

Presiding over the 12th meeting of the State Steering Committee for National Key Transport Projects in Hanoi on June 14, the Government leader highlighted the goal set by the 13th National Party Congress that looks to build 3,000km of expressways by 2025 and 5,000km by 2030.

PM Chinh said with the establishment of the committee, the country has completed 674 km of expressways since the beginning of the Government's tenure, raising the total length of highways nationwide to approximately 2,000km.

However, he noted that the work still faces difficulties related to administrative procedures, land clearance and construction materials.

The leader asked participants to focus on reviewing the progress of projects and assessing efforts to resolve difficulties and obstacles, especially regarding land clearance and the supply of construction materials.

He also underlined the need to prevent negative phenomena in implementing the projects, particularly in procurement and bidding activities, while urging ministries, sectors, and localities to continue with efforts to ensure progress and quality of projects; and mobilise engagement of businesses in this work.

According to the committee, there are currently 40 projects nationwide categorised as important national transport projects, spanning road, railway, and aviation fields across 48 provinces and centrally-run cities./.