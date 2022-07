Significance of Vietnam being elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee

(TBTCO) - Vietnam was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term, with 120 votes - the highest among elected countries - during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris on July 6, 2022.

