Viet Nam Airlines is among the top five punctual airlines in Asia-Pacific, according to a report from the London-based aviation analytics company Cirium.

Illustration photo

The national flag carrier secured the fifth spot with the highest on-time performance (OTP) of 81.85 percent.

Other airlines in the regional top five were Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Peach Aviation, and Air Asia.The achievement is particularly remarkable given the high passenger traffic during the country’s April 30 - May 1 holiday period, which put significant pressure on airport infrastructure.

The carrier faced challenges due to a reduced fleet and a lack of standby aircraft as a result of a manufacturer’s global recall for engine inspections.

Last year, it was also listed among the ten most punctual carriers in the region by Cirium.

In 2023, Vietnam Airlines operated 150,674 flights with an on-time arrival percentage of 77.46 per cent which is higher than the regional average of 73.51 per cent. An on-time arrival is defined as when a passenger flight arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

Airline Ratings ranked Vietnam Airlines as one of the 20 best airlines in the world in 2023. The airline also received several prestigious awards from the World Travel Awards, thanks to its unwavering focus on improving service quality./.