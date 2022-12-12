Viet Nam expects to cooperate with the Netherlands in developing seaports in a bid to turn the Southeast Asian country into an international logistics hub, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Pham made the above statement at his meeting with leaders of Dutch business giants on December 11 as part of his ongoing visit to the Netherlands.

The Government chief reiterated that Viet Nam consistently pursues the policy of ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea as this is one of the key international shipping lanes; settling disputes through peaceful measures on the basis of international law.

The exploitation of sand and other marine resources must be carried out in a sustainable manner, Pham added.

Regarding power purchase, Pham said Viet Nam welcomes the mechanism on direct power purchase (big customers directly purchase power from generators) under spirit of harmonizing interests and sharing risk between the parties involved.

He said that he has tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to push for the above mechanism and encourage investment in roof-top solar power development.

On human resource development, the Prime Minister asked Dutch investors in Viet Nam to coordinate with local training institutions in training workforce for their business operations in the country.

* The same day, Prime Minister Pham met with Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Heineken and President of the Netherlands Confederation of Business and Employers Ingrid Thijssen./.