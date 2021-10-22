The move was made to facilitate the entry of entrants who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 into Viet Nam in accordance with the Government’s Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP adopting provisional guidelines on safe adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic, added Le.

Accordingly, eligible entrants shall only undergo seven-day quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health’s quarantine protocol.

The Spokesperson also said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also discussed with nearly 80 partners about mutual recognition of vaccination certificates or vaccine passports.

To date, Viet Nam’s vaccination certificate has been recognized by several countries.

Earlier on October 20, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam tasked the Ministry of Health to amend or renew COVID-19 testing, quarantine and medical surveillance protocols in the direction of facilitating the entry of overseas Vietnamese as well as foreign businessmen, experts and skilled workers into Viet Nam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health to prompt issue detailed instructions so that Vietnamese and foreigners who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country can easily go abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall also coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and relevant ministries and agencies to put forward proposal on visa and epidemiological control for foreigners entering Viet Nam in the new context.

Viet Nam suspended the entry of foreigners since March 22, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak but this policy is not applicable to diplomats, officials, foreign investors, experts, and skilled workers.

No.

Country/territory

1

Poland

2

The United Arab Emirates

3

The Republic of Korea

4

Kazakhstan

5

Mongolia

6

Oman

7

Thailand

8

Romania

9

Japan

10

New Zealand

11

Brazil

12

Sri Lanka

13

The Czech Republic

14

Morocco

15

Saudi Arabia

16

Armenia

17

Germany

18

Russia

19

The UK

20

Austria

21

San Marino

22

Laos

23

Singapore

24

Belgium

25

Spain

26

Denmark

27

The U.S.

28

Italy

29

Bulgaria

30

Slovakia

31

Norway

32

Sweden

33

Israel

34

France

35

Turkey

36

Azerbaijan

37

India

38

Switzerland

39

China

40

Pakistan

41

Ireland

42

Greece

43

Kuwait

44

Colombia

45

The Netherlands

46

Australia

47

Finland

48

Chinese Taipei

49

Hungary

50

Belarus

51

Cambodia

52

Algeria

53

Canada

53

Indonesia

54

Nepal

55

Mexico

56

Bolivia

57

Croatia

58

Ireland

59

Portugal

60

Turkmenistan

61

Palestine

62

Qatar

63

Libya

64

Egypt

65

Timor Leste

66

Ukraine

67

The Philippines

68

Malaysia

69

Luxembourg

70

Argentina

71

Jordan

72

Brunei Darussalam