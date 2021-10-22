(TBTCO) - Viet Nam has temporarily recognized COVID-19 vaccination certificates or vaccine passports from 72 countries and territories, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

The move was made to facilitate the entry of entrants who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 into Viet Nam in accordance with the Government’s Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP adopting provisional guidelines on safe adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic, added Le.

Accordingly, eligible entrants shall only undergo seven-day quarantine in line with the Ministry of Health’s quarantine protocol.

The Spokesperson also said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also discussed with nearly 80 partners about mutual recognition of vaccination certificates or vaccine passports.

To date, Viet Nam’s vaccination certificate has been recognized by several countries.

Earlier on October 20, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam tasked the Ministry of Health to amend or renew COVID-19 testing, quarantine and medical surveillance protocols in the direction of facilitating the entry of overseas Vietnamese as well as foreign businessmen, experts and skilled workers into Viet Nam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Health to prompt issue detailed instructions so that Vietnamese and foreigners who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country can easily go abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall also coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, and relevant ministries and agencies to put forward proposal on visa and epidemiological control for foreigners entering Viet Nam in the new context.

Viet Nam suspended the entry of foreigners since March 22, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak but this policy is not applicable to diplomats, officials, foreign investors, experts, and skilled workers.