Viet Nam targets to raise GDP per capita to US$3,900 next year

(TBTCO) - Viet Nam’s GDP per capita is expected to increase to US$ 3,900 next year, according to the 2022 socio-economic development plan.

The Southeast Asian country aims for GDP per capita of US$5,000 by 2025 and developed status by 2045.

The plan envisages other goals including GDP growth rate of 6-6.5 percent, processing and manufacturing sector accounting for 25.5-25.8 percent of GDP, an average consumer price index growth of 4 percent, an average growth rate of labor productivity of 5.5 percent, and labor force in agriculture accounting for 27.5 percent of the total social labor force.

The country expects to raise trained labor force to 67 percent, keep urban unemployment rate below 4 percent, and achieve multilateral poverty reduction rate of 1-1.5 percent.

In addition, the number of doctors per 10,000 inhabitants would be 9.5 while up to 73% of communes meet the criteria set for new-style rural areas, read the plan.

The rate of municipal solid waste collection and treatment meeting standards and regulations would be increase to 89 plan envisages.

The rate of industrial parks and processing zones with wastewater treatment systems meeting environmental standards is expected to reach 91 percent.