Viet Nam to have seven marine economic clusters by 2030

(TBTCO) - Seven maritime economic clusters will be formed in the next ten years, serving to convert Viet Nam into a strong marine country by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has recently signed Decision 892/QD-TTg, approving a project on marine cluster development by 2030.

The project aims to build seven marine economic clusters in the next ten years in advantageous coastal areas and develop three to four leading maritime economic centers in the Southeast Asian region.

The clusters will prioritize services, products with added values, attract large-scale enterprises and high-tech projects to contribute to green growth, protect the marine ecological environment as well as marine economy.

These clusters will also contribute to consolidating and strengthening national defense and security in the sea and islands.