Vietnam resolved to boost digital economy with national action plan

Vietnam has adopted a national action plan on digital economy development, which outlines key tasks and solutions for the 2024 - 2025 period.

The freshly-issued plan aims to accelerate the development of Vietnam's digital economy in line with the targets set in Decision No. 411/QD-TTg dated March 31, 2022, which approved the National Strategy on Digital Economy and Digital Society Development by 2025 with a vision toward 2030.

It identifies sector-specific digital economy growth as the primary avenue for expansion, while highlighting the gradual integration of digital technologies and data as critical inputs in production and business activities across various sectors, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency and competitiveness in the economy.

The plan puts forth four major tasks and solutions, covering ICT-based digital economy, digital data, sector-specific digital economy, and digital governance.

Accordingly, information technology serves the foundational sector to drive digital economy growth. The plan also promotes the readiness of high-quality datasets as well as the circulation, sharing, and opening of data.

Priorities will be given to key sectors where Vietnam has significant potential for digital economy, including wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and logistics.

The plan touches upon the pilot the deployment of virtual assistant platforms across ministries, agencies, and localities before scaling up. These platforms will support officials in drafting legal documents and performing public duties, assist citizens with legal matters, and provide other virtual assistant functions./.