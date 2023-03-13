Vietnamese exporters attend Seafood Expo North America

Seventeen Vietnamese enterprises are participating in the 2023 Seafood Expo North America, which opened at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Centre in Massachusetts state on March 12.

Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (fourth from right) visits 2023 Seafood Expo North America. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s three-day expo draws the participation of hundreds of aquatic product and seafood exporters from different states of the US, and other countries like Canada, Brazil, Japan, India, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, and Vietnam.

Vietnamese businesses are showcasing the country’s key products such as tra fish and shrimp which have impressed a lot of visitors.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the bright outlook for the export of Vietnamese seafood and aquatic products to the US in general and North America in particular.

The participation of Vietnamese enterprises in North America’s largest seafood expo shows that Vietnamese products have gained a firm foothold in such a choosy market like North America.

The US is the leading importer of Vietnamese seafood and aquatic products. Last year, the export turnover to this market reached 2.1 billion USD, accounting for 20% of the total value of the country’s seafood and aquatic product exports./.