Nearly 530 enterprises certified as high-quality Vietnamese goods

The Association of Vietnamese Enterprises with High-Quality Goods has announced a list of 529 enterprises receiving the high-quality designation, as selected by consumers in 2024.

A formal announcement ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The results came from a survey carried out by directly interviewing consumers and retailers in four centrally-governed cities, namely Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho.

Online surveys were also conducted nationwide, with the participation of consumers from all over the country.

Among the 529 enterprises certified as high-quality Vietnamese goods, 32 have received the designation for 28 consecutive years, while 16 made it to the list for the first time.

According to the survey results, the sector with the highest votes is dried and instant foods, followed by the sauce and seasoning industry.

The surveys also suggest that consumers are paying more attention to products that are good for their health, in addition to other factors, such as durability and price.

Consumers also prefer green and environmentally friendly products, as well as those receiving quality standard certificates.

As the economy is still facing many difficulties, only 30% of consumers surveyed said they will increase their spending in 2024, while more than 40% said their expenditure will be reduced./.