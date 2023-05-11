There had been 1,643 Vietnamese-invested valid projects in foreign countries with a total capital of 21.93 billion USD as of late April, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Vietnamese firms invest nearly 22 billion USD abroad (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese investors poured capital into 13 sectors, in which information and communications took the lead with nearly 69% of the total, followed by the agro-forestry-fishery, processing and manufacturing, and mining sectors.

In the first four months of this year, Vietnam saw 41 new projects licensed in 20 countries and territories with a combined investment of 140 million USD, a decline of 51% compared with that of the same period last year.

Investment adjustments were made at 11 projects, increasing by 13.5 million USD in capital.

Vietnam’s foreign investment consisting of both new investments and adjusted ones reached 153.5 million USD in the first four months of this year, a drop of 53.2% year-on-year./.