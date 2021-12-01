(TBTCO) - The Vietnam Report JSC and online newspaper VietNamNet on November 30 revealed the Vietnam’s 500 largest businesses in 2021 (VNR500) and top 10 largest private companies this year.

A worker of the Vietnam National Petroleum Group.

On the VNR500 list are Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Co. Ltd., Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), and Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), among others.

The country’s 10 largest private enterprises include Vingroup, Mobile World Investment Corporation, Doji Group, Hoa Phat Group JSC, and Masan Group Corporation.

General Director of the Vietnam Report JSC Vu Dang Vinh said that in its 15 years, the VNR 500 honours "locomotives" of the Vietnamese economy that demonstrate their mettle and steadfastness amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also promotes the brand of Vietnamese firms to investors at home and abroad and forges links with leading entrepreneurs and scholars across the globe, he added.

The average return on asset (ROA) of the VNR500 enterprises inched down by 0.42 percentage point from 2020 to 5.31 percent this year, and their average return on sales (ROS) saw a year-on-year decline of 0.43 percentage point to 6.15 percent.

Meanwhile, the return on equity (ROE) marginally rose to 16.42 percent from 16.24 percent recorded last year.

The ROS in the State economic sector witnessed a 1.82 percentage point increase against the previous year.

Statistics of Vietnam Report showed that 40.4 percent of the businesses maintained their growth momentum during 2019-2020 and the first nine months of this year.

In addition, 23.3 percent of the firms have shown signs of recovery in January-September 2021./.