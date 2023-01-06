Vietnam’s 500 largest enterprises in 2022 announced.

The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet online newspaper on January 5 revealed the list of the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) and top 10 prestigious companies in the fields of pharmacy, logistics, tourism, transportation and animal feed in 2022.

The VNR500 list includes Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Co. Ltd., Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), Hoa Phat Group JSC, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), Vingroup JSC, Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Mobile World Investment Corporation and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), among others.

The Hoa Phat Group JSC, Vingroup JSC and Mobile World Investment Corporation, together with Masan Group, Doji Gold & Gems Group JSC, Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), Vietnam Diary Products JSC (Vinamilk), Truong Hai Group, Thanh Cong Group and Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) are the top 10 private firms in VNR500.

Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of the Vietnam Report JSC, stressed that the businesses have maintained their roles as engines of the national economy. He hailed their effective strategies, progress in digitalisation and new administrative mindset.

On this occasion, Vietnam Report debut a bilingual report - Vietnam Economic White Paper 2023 - which reviews achievements the country recorded in 2022, collects viewpoints of experts and businesspeople on economic policies as well as lessons to overcome difficulties, and mentions forecast for Vietnam’s economy in 2023./.