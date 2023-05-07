Vietnam’s tourism industry earns over 1 billion USD during five-day holidays

Vietnam welcomed more than 300,000 foreign visitors and served 7 million domestic tourists during the five-day holidays of Hung Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day from April 29 to May 3, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Total revenue from the tourists was estimated at 24 trillion VND (over 1.02 billion USD), up 9% compared with the same period last year.

The occupancy rate at tourist accommodation establishments was 60% and even up to 95-100% at some sites.

Localities across the country saw a boom in the number of tourists during the five-day break – the second longest national holidays only after the lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

The Tourism Department of Hanoi said on May 3 that during the holidays, the capital city served 719,000 tourists, including 69,500 foreigners, and earned around 2.4 trillion VND from the visitors.

Tourist attractions in the city include Temple of Literature (30,000 arrivals), Thang Long Imperial Citadel (31,400 arrivals), Ao Vua Tourist Site (17,300 arrivals), and Ba Vi National Park (17,000 arrivals).

Tourist sites in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed around 950,000 visitors, including 48,000 foreigners. This time, the southern metropolis pocketed about 3.13 trillion VND from tourism services.

The central province of Thanh Hoa had 1.2 million tourists, an increase of 33% compared with the same period last year. Income from tourists was about 2.8 trillion VND, up by 48.3%.

Meanwhile, with many attractive activities and programmes, tourist sites in the central city of Da Nang served more than 321,600 tourists, of whom 34,800 are foreigners, during the five-day holidays.

Some sites saw large numbers of holiday-makers are Sun World Ba Na Hills (nearly 65,000 arrivals), Ngu Hanh Son (28,000 arrivals), Than Tai Mount Hot Spring Park (17,300 arrivals), and Mikazuki Water Park (13,000 arrivals).

In the northern mountainous region, Lao Cai province welcomed around 227,200 tourist arrivals, earning 712 billion VND, up 53% and 30% year-on-year, respectively.

The province’s Sa Pa township, home to Fansipan Peak – the highest mountain in Indochina, served 103,000 tourists and pocketed over 335 billion VND.

This was a positive sign, reflecting that tourism activities continue to maintain recovery momentum as as well as the timely and sound direction of Vietnam's tourism industry in renovating its products and promoting the country’s image, the VNAT said./.