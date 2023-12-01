Vietnam sees record number of int'l tourists in November

Vietnam served over 1.23 million international tourists in November, up 11% month-on-month, the record monthly number in 2023, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

In the first 11 months of 2023, the country welcomed 11.2 million foreign arrivals, 3.8 times higher than the figure recorded in the same period last year, and equal to 68.9% of the figure in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Of the total, visitors traveling by air accounted for 87.3%.

The VNAT said the Republic of Korea (RoK) maintained its position as the largest tourist market of Vietnam in the Jan-November period with 3.2 million arrivals, accounting for 28.5%. It was followed by China and Taiwan (China).

Meanwhile, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia; and the UK, France and German were respectively the top markets in in Southeast Asia and Europe.

In November 2023, the number of European arrivals witnessed the strongest growth among the continents, up 58.5% compared to the previous month. The number of Chinese visitors continued to maintain a growth of nearly 10%.

Statistics from the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnam raked in an estimated 34 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD) from tourism activities in the reviewed period, up 50.5% year-on-year.

The US travel site - Travel Off Path also has run an article stating four reasons why Vietnam is increasingly becoming a favourite destination for "digital nomads", including the new visa policy which took effect on August 15, 2023.

Since early 2023, localities nationwide have actively offered many tourism products and cultural and sports activities to stimulate tourism demand.

Notably, Hanoi has launched 15 night tourism products to promote the advantages of night services, contributing to promoting the city's socio-economic development./.