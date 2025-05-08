FDI inflow into Vietnam surges by nearly 40% in four months

While newly-registered capital declined by 23.8% to 5.59 billion USD, additional capital injections into existing projects increased nearly 3.9 times to 6.4 billion USD. Capital contributions and share purchases in the four months reached 1.83 billion USD, or a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year.

Production inside an FDI firm in Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam secured nearly 13.82 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2025, marking a year-on-year surge of 39.9%, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Foreign Investment Agency.

While newly-registered capital declined by 23.8% to 5.59 billion USD, additional capital injections into existing projects increased nearly 3.9 times to 6.4 billion USD. Capital contributions and share purchases in the four months reached 1.83 billion USD, or a 2.1-fold increase year-on-year.

As much as 6.74 billion USD was disbursed in the reviewed period, up 7.3% against the same time last year.

The agency said that the investment inflow into Vietnam has continued growing despite global volatilities, demonstrating investor confidence in the country’s investment climate.

Asian investors continued to dominate FDI flows, with Singapore taking the lead with 3.2 billion USD, followed by the Republic of Korea with over 2.8 billion USD. China, Japan, and China’s Hong Kong round out the top five source markets.

The agency also reported encouraging signs of diversification from smaller markets alongside traditional investors from the US and EU.

By sector, the manufacturing and processing industry attracted the lion's share of investment at 8.9 billion USD, a 35.1% increase year-on-year. Real estate followed with nearly 2.83 billion USD, up 61.9%, while professional and scientific - technological activities, and accommodation and catering services secured some 611 million USD and 352 million USD, respectively.

Geographically, provinces with established investment promotion capabilities maintained their leadership positions. Bac Ninh province topped the list with 2.69 billion USD, followed by Dong Nai with 1.52 billion USD, and Ho Chi Minh City with 1.48 billion USD. Hanoi, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, and Ha Nam were also significant recipients of foreign investment./.