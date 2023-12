Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 1.66% to 1,120.49 points on December 4, marking its biggest gain over the past three weeks.

VN-Index gains biggest in three weeks

The index closed 18.33 points higher after gaining 8.03 points in the previous session.

Trading on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange increased by 98% to VND24.23 trillion VND, with 487 gainers and 59 losers.

The HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange rose 2.23% to 231.31 points, with 142 gainers and 36 losers.

Meanwhile, the UPCoM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market went up 0.91% to 85.97 points.