11 Vietnamese investment projects abroad licensed in early 2024

Vietnam saw 11 projects invested abroad in January 2024 with a total registered capital of 16.2 million USD from the Vietnamese side, 9.3 times higher than the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency.

Of which, real estate business activities reached 5.4 million USD, accounting for 33.2% of total investment capital; construction activities reached 5 million USD, accounting for 30.9%; and mining activities reached 4 million USD, accounting for 24.7%.

Vietnam saw 11 projects invested abroad in January 2024. (Photo: VNA)

This month, six countries received investment from Vietnam, of which the US topped the list with 5.9 million USD, accounting for 36.1% of the total; followed by Germany, 5.4 million USD (33.2%); and Laos, 4.2 million USD (26.2%).

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, so far, Vietnam has had more than 1,700 valid overseas investment projects with a total capital of more than 22.1 billion USD.

Vietnam’s investment abroad mainly focused on industries such as: mining (31.5%) and agriculture, forestry and fisheries (15.5%)./.