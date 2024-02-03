11 Vietnamese investment projects abroad licensed in early 2024

Of which, real estate business activities reached 5.4 million USD, accounting for 33.2% of total investment capital; construction activities reached 5 million USD, accounting for 30.9%; and mining activities reached 4 million USD, accounting for 24.7%.
|Vietnam saw 11 projects invested abroad in January 2024. (Photo: VNA)
This month, six countries received investment from Vietnam, of which the US topped the list with 5.9 million USD, accounting for 36.1% of the total; followed by Germany, 5.4 million USD (33.2%); and Laos, 4.2 million USD (26.2%).
According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, so far, Vietnam has had more than 1,700 valid overseas investment projects with a total capital of more than 22.1 billion USD.
Vietnam’s investment abroad mainly focused on industries such as: mining (31.5%) and agriculture, forestry and fisheries (15.5%)./.