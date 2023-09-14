Vietnam imported 86,749 completely-built automobiles (CBUs) worth over 2 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, down 9.8% in both quantity and value compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Automobile imports down nearly 10% in eight months

In August alone, the country spent 162.4 million USD on importing 6,929 CBUs, a decrease of 22.4% in number and 25.2% in value against the previous month.

Statistics show that Thailand led Vietnam’s car importmarkets with 39,261 vehicles, followed by Indonesia and China with 32,118 and 272,54 units, respectively.

The country also imports CBUs from the US, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and France.

Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 24,687 automobiles of all kinds in July, a month-on-month rise of 4% but down 18% compared to the same period last year. The sale in August continued to drop 9% from July to 22,540 vehicles.

The Vietnamese auto market regained momentum in 2022 and the first two months of this year, but the sales plummeted seriously in later months./.