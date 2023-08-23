(TBTCO) - Previously, business household information was disclosed manually, was not visually displayed, and was not easily accessed and looked up. To improve the efficiency of disclosing business household information under the Law on Tax Administration, the General Department of Taxation (GDoT) has implemented the function of a "Business household digital map " as part of the process of promoting digital and electronic transformation in tax management.

"Business household digital map" aids in the open and transparent management of taxes

Phase 1 has been implemented in 5 tax department

On July 20, the GDoT issued Official Letter No. 3026/TCT-DNNCN on the implementation of the "Business household digital map" function throughout the Taxation sector to improve the efficiency of disclosing business household information under the Law on Tax Administration.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Director of the Department of Tax Administration of Small and Medium Enterprises, Business Households, and Individuals (under GDoT), stated that the GDoT has implemented phase 1 at five tax departments, including Hanoi, Binh Dinh, Long An, Thanh Hoa, and Hoa Binh, from August 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. At the end of phase 1, the tax departments must report and evaluate the results obtained as well as any problems encountered during the implementation process (if any), assuming that the GDoT continues to implement phase 2.

The GDoT will then implement the second phase, beginning February 1, 2024, for the remaining 58 tax departments. From March 1, 2024, it will continue to respond to the search and feedback of business households, businesses, individuals, State management agencies, and other organizations.

"Business household digital map," according to Ms. Lan Anh, is a collection of information that has been encrypted and stored in digital form. The information displayed on the "Business household digital map" is the information required to be disclosed to business households under Clause 3, Article 18, Clause 3, Article 51 of the Law on Tax Administration No. 38/2019/QH14 and Article 13 of the Minister of Finance's Circular No. 40/2021/TT-BTC.

Furthermore, the eTax Mobile application includes a "Business household digital map" function to make it easier for business households, individuals, businesses, state management agencies, and other organizations to look up and respond to information on handheld smart devices at any time and from any location.

"Business household digital map" is installed, managed, and operated centrally at the GDoT, and the information displayed on the “Business household digital map” is updated automatically, regularly, and continuously from the information publicly approved by the tax authority on the tax department's website in line with the tax management process for business households issued in conjunction with Decision No. 2371/QD-TCT dated December 18, 2015, of the GDoT.

Propagating and disseminating to all business households for application

To ensure the successful implementation of the "Business household digital map", the GDoT has requested that the tax departments of provinces and cities direct the tax authorities to assign inter-commune tax teams of wards to search, review, and correct false information displayed on the " Business household digital map" for subjects under their management in the area. If the information on the database on the tax management system (TMS) is correct, but the displayed information is misleading in terms of location due to errors caused by automatic positioning, the tax officer will be assigned to pin the location according to the database on the TMS and the reality.

The GDoT also requests that local tax departments actively collaborate with the Department of Information and Communications, press agencies, radio and television stations, and other organizations to organize propaganda and dissemination to all business households, individuals, businesses, state management agencies, and other organizations about the purpose, meaning, and instruction of the “Business household digital map”. At the same time, the GDoT assigns the business household management department primary responsibility for implementing, proposing, and reporting to the Tax Department’s leaders difficulties and problems in order to seek prompt direction from the GDoT.

The tax departments assigned to deploy in phase 1 have simultaneously implemented the function of the “Business household digital map" in the area, as directed by the GDoT. Nguyen Van Thuy, Director of the Long An Tax Department, stated that the information technology department has been assigned to review the upgrade contents on the eTax Mobile App version 3.0.8 to train tax authorities to comply with the GDoT's guidance and direction.

Binh Dinh Tax Department has implemented the application "Business household digital map " since the beginning of 2021 to ensure objectivity, publicity, and transparency in the management and collection of business households. According to Binh Dinh Tax Department statistics, by the end of June 2023, there were 25,507 business households in the province registered and included in the tax department's "Business household digital map", an increase of 1,227 households compared to the same period in 2022. It is noteworthy that there were 79,656 hits of households searching for and exchanging tax-related information./.