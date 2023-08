(TBTCO) - On the afternoon of July 28, 2023, the General Department of Taxation (GDoT) issued an official Letter (No. 3221/TCT-VP) to press agencies. In this official Letter, the GDoT expresses its desire to keep receiving the attention, coordination, and effective support of press agencies in the dissemination of information, propaganda, detection, reflection, and condemnation of businesses, organizations, and individuals who violate the illegal use of electronic invoices (e-invoices).