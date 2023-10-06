Cross border trade through Mong Cai border gate reaches nearly 2.5 billion USD in nine months

|Vehicles carry goods crossing through the Bac Luan bridge II border gate.(Photo: VNA)
The figure accounted for 60.9% of the yearly target and marked an increase of 0.44% over the same period of 2022.
During the period, State budget collection at the border gate reached nearly 1.2 trillion VND (49.18 million USD), an increase of 3% over the same period last year.
Goods traded through the border gate are mainly manufactured and processed goods, electronic components, mining equipment, agricultural products, fruits, and fresh/ dried and frozen seafood (lobster, mud crab, fish, snails, and squid).
A total of 32,569 vehicles carried nearly 535,000 tonnes of goods crossing through the Bac Luan bridge II Border Gate, marking increases of 48% and 53% respectively compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the border crossing at Km3 4 Hai Yen pontoon bridge reported total trade value of 1.05 billion USD as of September 30, an increase of 217% over the same period in 2022 with goods volume reaching 583,058 tonnes, 138% higher over the same period.
More than 43,200 vehicles cleared customs procedures at the crossing at Km3 4 pontoon, 146.3% higher than that of the same period last year./.