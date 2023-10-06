Cross border trade through Mong Cai border gate reaches nearly 2.5 billion USD in nine months

The value of export-import goods going through the Mong Cai border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh reached nearly 2.5 billion USD in the first nine months of the year, according to the Mong Cai city’s People's Committee.

Vehicles carry goods crossing through the Bac Luan bridge II border gate.(Photo: VNA)

The figure accounted for 60.9% of the yearly target and marked an increase of 0.44% over the same period of 2022.

During the period, State budget collection at the border gate reached nearly 1.2 trillion VND (49.18 million USD), an increase of 3% over the same period last year.

Goods traded through the border gate are mainly manufactured and processed goods, electronic components, mining equipment, agricultural products, fruits, and fresh/ dried and frozen seafood (lobster, mud crab, fish, snails, and squid).

A total of 32,569 vehicles carried nearly 535,000 tonnes of goods crossing through the Bac Luan bridge II Border Gate, marking increases of 48% and 53% respectively compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the border crossing at Km3 4 Hai Yen pontoon bridge reported total trade value of 1.05 billion USD as of September 30, an increase of 217% over the same period in 2022 with goods volume reaching 583,058 tonnes, 138% higher over the same period.

More than 43,200 vehicles cleared customs procedures at the crossing at Km3 4 pontoon, 146.3% higher than that of the same period last year./.