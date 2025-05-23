U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highly appreciated Viet Nam's goodwill and efforts in addressing the issues of U.S. concern.

The second round of negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement between Viet Nam and the U.S. concluded in Washington D.C., the U.S on May 22.

After three days of negotiations, with strong determination and great effort, the Vietnamese and U.S. negotiating teams engaged in discussions in a spirit of goodwill, frankness, mutual respect for each other's systems, and with a focus on harmonizing and balancing interests, while also aligning with international commitments and the development of each country.

Both sides shared information on their respective current policies, clarified the content of the draft agreement, and discussed a comprehensive approach to addressing fundamental issues of mutual concern in order to accelerate the negotiation process.

They engaged in open and constructive exchanges on economic and trade matters.

During the working session between the U.S. Trade Representative and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Greer expected that both sides will continue technical-level discussions, including at the ministerial level, in order to achieve results as soon as possible.

Nguyen, head of the Vietnamese negotiating team, welcomed the remarks by the U.S. Trade Representative.

He reaffirmed Viet Nam's commitment to building and promoting economic and trade relations with the U.S. towards a balanced and sustainable manner, for the benefits of their peoples and businesses.

The Vietnamese official consented with Greer to assign the technical teams of both sides to continue enhancing their exchanges in order to soon reach an agreement that meets the expectations and conditions of each side./.