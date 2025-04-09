Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ha Noi Adam Sitkoff voiced his support the removal of all trade barriers between Viet Nam and the U.S.

In his recent interview with the VGP, Sitkoff said, Viet Nam's government is serious about taking proactive steps to demonstrate a real commitment to addressing the trade imbalance while solving burdens and barriers faced by American companies and investors.

Viet Nam recently reduced tariffs on thirteen product categories that directly benefit U.S. exporters. The leadership here has also pledged to facilitate the purchase of more American products.

"I support the removal of all trade barriers between our two nations and believe that by opening its market to more U.S. goods and services, Viet Nam can help to rectify the trade imbalance between the two countries in a manner that benefits both countries", told the AmCham representative.

Viet Nam has developed into one of America's fastest growing export markets and as the middle class here grows, there are great opportunities for U.S. agriculture, aircraft, energy, equipment, medicines, technology, and many other sectors that create wealth and jobs in the U.S. There is so much to gain from a strong bilateral commercial relationship.

Regarding the U.S. Administration's imposition of reciprocal tariff on Viet Nam, Sitkoff shared: "I am disappointed by the U.S. President's decision to impose a 46 percent tariff on U.S. imports from Viet Nam".

He expressed his belief that lower tariffs for products coming into Viet Nam, and for products reaching the American consumer is what will help U.S. companies, the economy, and consumers. Higher tariffs will not.

AmCham's leaders met with Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc before his trip to the US. AmCham and the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) sent a joint letter of concern to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce asking for a delay in the tariff implementation.

AmCham has held discussions with many U.S. businesses, and have also reached out to other major exporters such as Korean companies operating in Viet Nam.

"We will continue both formal and informal engagement with the U.S. government and do our best to mitigate the impact of the new U.S. policy on trade and investment here", told Sitkoff.

As soon as the tariffs were announced, Viet Nam's government took action by convening discussions to assess the impact of the new policy, as well as reaching out to the Trump Administration to seek an implementation delay of the tariffs.

Sitkoff hailed the General Secretary To Lam's phone conversation with President Trump, which is useful.

He suggested Viet Nam improve market access for U.S. products and make doing business easier for U.S. investors in the country.

"I very much hope to see the two governments create a constructive program to help reduce the U.S.' trade deficit with Viet Nam in a way that boosts living standards and creates prosperity in both countries", shared AmCham representative./.