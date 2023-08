Cục Thuế TP. Đà Nẵng thu hồi gần 2.500 tỷ đồng nợ thuế

(TBTCO) - The disbursement rate of public investment for the first 7 months of 2023 reached nearly 38% of the Prime Minister's assigned amount, significantly higher than the same period last year. This indicates the efforts made by ministries, sectors, and localities in this regard. Particularly, as the agency responsible for monitoring and disbursing of public funds, the State Treasury has implemented several reforms in expenditure control, contributing to smoother disbursement.