Customs sector strives to share the burden with enterprises

(TBTCO) - In the context of import-export activities facing challenges, many effective solutions have been implemented by the Customs sector to facilitate maximum clearance of goods, thereby sharing the burden with the business community.

100% of procedures are carried out electronically

The Customs sector has implemented various measures to create favorable conditions for import and export enterprises as one of the leading systems in the implementation of administrative procedure reform, modernization, and application of information technology in the processes of inspection and supervision of import and export goods, means of entry and exit.

According to Mr. Luu Manh Tuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Customs, the Customs sector has advised and submitted to competent authorities for the promulgation of legal documents and guiding documents to implement measures to facilitate import and export activities, in the direction of simplifying customs procedures. The steps/sequence of customs procedures are optimized to provide maximum convenience for customs declarants while still ensuring the management of customs authorities.

Furthermore, the sector has put forward solutions to facilitate customs procedures, customs inspection, and supervision for import and export goods, with a view to digitizing the process in line with the digital customs and smart customs models. Currently, 100% of customs procedures are carried out electronically. As a result, customs documents are also submitted and presented as an attachment through the system.

Furthermore, the Customs sector has regularly invested in customs inspection and supervision equipment for customs management, inspection, and control. There are currently 19 mobile container scanners, 19 luggage scanners at land border crossings, and thousands of positioning seals being used across the nation.

Customs monitoring and management systems, as well as some software, include electronic information of imported goods receipt, inspection, and confirmation system for goods imported by road and inland waterways, alcohol and e-cigarette electronic stamp software, and tax-free goods business management software system. The project of a digital gate based on the smart gate model is also being actively implemented.

"Investment in modern equipment for customs inspection and supervision contributes to improving work efficiency, reducing pressure on enterprises, limiting troubles and harassment in the performance of official duties, shortening the time of customs clearance and goods release, and assisting import-export enterprises in taking the initiative in production and business plans," emphasized Mr. Luu Manh Tuong.

Diverse initiatives to support enterprises

Local customs units have various initiatives to assist businesses, not just at the entire sector level.

For example, in Binh Duong, enterprises have encountered difficulties as the whole country has. In particular, the number of export orders has decreased significantly, they tend to narrow production, and some enterprises have temporarily suspended or stopped operations. In response to these, the Binh Duong Customs Department has implemented numerous solutions to assist businesses, facilitate trade, and promote logistics development in the area.

According to Nguyen Tran Hieu, Director of the Binh Duong Customs Department, the unit is divided into two groups of businesses to support. The first group focuses on supporting enterprises to approach and implement new regulations. The second group concentrates on disseminating preferential policies and solutions to facilitate enterprises to call for investment in Vietnam. In this stage, enterprises must not only continue to deal with difficulties but also access new investment capital.

Notably, the LEGO Group has recently invested in Binh Duong, and customs authorities have sent a team to assist businesses from the beginning. Even though the business has not started producing yet, the construction of the factory is progressing favorably and without any problems.

Customs sector strives to share the burden with enterprises

Due to a variety of factors, enterprises' import-export activities have gone down in Ho Chi Minh City. Units under the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department have developed plans for activities involving customs and enterprise cooperation in response to this circumstance. The units have accordingly held meetings to remove barriers for enterprises. During these meetings, leaders of units listen to enterprises' difficulties and problems in order to overcome them and create more favorable conditions under customs law.

The Department has also established a professional team of professional Government staff to guide businesses whenever problems arise, thus bringing a lot of practical benefits to people and the business community, contributing to faster customs clearance of goods, and lowering business costs.

"We set the motto that the business community and customs authorities are reliable partners, working together to develop effective support solutions", said Mr. Dinh Ngoc Thang - Director of the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City.

Similarly, customs authorities in Ha Tinh have implemented synchronous solutions to clear the flow of import and export goods on the routes. They continue to focus on removing difficulties and obstacles, accelerate unnecessary cost reduction for businesses; and arrange officials on duty 24/24h to ensure customs clearance of goods as quickly as possible.

These synchronous and flexible solutions have had a positive impact. Goods clearance activities on the Cau Treo road have recently been very exciting, with import and export turnover reaching 294.7 million USD after 8 months, an increase of 18.26% over the same period in 2022.

The business community has recognized and appreciated the efforts of customs authorities across the nation, which has helped to improve foreign trade activities in recent years.