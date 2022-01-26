Da Nang tops Vietnam's tourism competitiveness rankings

(TBTCO) - The Minister of Finance has just signed an official dispatch to the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice, the People's Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities on the fight against tax loss in business activities and real estate transfer. The Minister of Finance has just signed an official dispatch to the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice, the People's Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities on the fight against tax loss in business activities and real estate transfer.