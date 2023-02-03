The Ministry of Finance has conducted procedures to adjust and supplement the Government’s Decree 65 regarding the private issuance of corporate bonds, Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi said at a government regular press conference in Hanoi on February 2.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi speaks at the press conference.

Chi said that the ministry has so far completed the impact assessment process and consulted with ministries, sectors, organisations and experts, including international organisations.

It has also requested for the Ministry of Justice’s verification, and finalising a draft decree on the adjustments and supplements to a number of contents of Decree 65, he said, adding that the draft decree is scheduled to be submitted to the Government next week.

Chi underlined that the adjustments and supplements of the decree aim to ensure that the regulations suit the reality, reinforcing the market confidence and creating favourable conditions for issuers, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors in the corporate bond market./.