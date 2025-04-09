The tax revenue from online business activities reached 34.5 trillion VND (over 1.3 billion USD) in the first quarter of 2025, up 19% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

E-commerce tax revenue rises 19% in Q1. (Photo: VNA)

Over the past three years, total tax collection from individuals and organisations engaging in e-commerce amounted to 296 trillion VND.

To support individual and household-level e-commerce sellers in fulfilling their tax obligations, the Department of Taxation launched a dedicated online portal on December 19, 2024, allowing users to register, declare, and pay taxes related to online business activities.

As of March 19, 2025, more than 55,000 individuals and households had used the platform, contributing nearly 410 billion VND to the state budget.

The top five localities by tax payments made through the portal were Hanoi (261 billion VND), Ho Chi Minh City (71 billion VND), Nam Dinh (7.1 billion VND), and Bac Ninh (5.4 billion VND).

The ministry also reported that since the launch of its online portal for foreign service providers, 135 suppliers have declared and paid a combined total of nearly 23 trillion VND in taxes.

In line with new provisions under the revised VAT Law (Law No. 48/2024/QH14) and the amended Law on Tax Management (Law No. 56/2024/QH14), authorities are assisting domestic and international e-commerce platforms to withhold and remit taxes on behalf of sellers.

The Department of Taxation is currently drafting guidance documents to support tax compliance for e-commerce activities and has prepared infrastructure to receive filings from platform operators. This includes a dedicated e-commerce tax office and standardised forms to be used once the new tax management decree on business activities on e-marketplaces and digital platforms comes into effect, the ministry said./.